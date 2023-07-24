Orange Cassidy Has Reportedly Taken On Backstage Role For AEW

Over the last 8 months, Orange Cassidy has worked hard to turn the AEW International Championship (formerly known as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship) into one of the company's most prized titles. Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, Cassidy is also putting some of his talents to good use backstage. The 39-year-old AEW star has reportedly begun working as a producer, with the recent Big Bill/Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal/Trent tag bout on "AEW Rampage" as one example of a match he's been involved in.

For those who aren't fully aware of a producer's duties in wrestling, Fightful's report helpfully lays out some of their responsibilities. It includes helping to keep their match running on time, relaying directions from the back to ringside over the headset, and keeping the production team informed on what they can expect.

Cassidy joins a sizable list of AEW and Ring of Honor producers, including Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Pat Buck, Sarah Stock, and recent addition Jimmy Jacobs. It's also been reported that, like Cassidy, other veteran performers such as Colt Cabana and Bryan Danielson have taken up some extra duties backstage.

Since winning the title back in December, Cassidy has defended the All-Atlantic Championship against the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Swerve Strickland, and many more. Most recently, Cassidy defeated Lance Archer by count-out at AEW Battle of the Belts VII on July 15, and he's set to defend his championship again this week on "AEW Dynamite" — this time, against AR Fox.