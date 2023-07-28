Aubrey Edwards Describes Her Brief Experience As An AEW Wrestler

Following her in-ring debut last month, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards stated that she was going to hang up her boots while she was still undefeated. While Edwards has great pride in her work as a referee, she was excited about wrestling when she was informed she would be teaming with Mark Briscoe and his father, Papa Briscoe. Together, the trio defeated Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett on the June 16 episode of "AEW Rampage."

Edwards revealed that she never intended to wrestle, but when the opportunity presented itself she was eager to try it out. "I was perfectly content yelling at dudes and shouting rules and stuff," Edwards said on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. "So when this whole thing happened, I'm like, 'Sure, whatever. We're just going to ride the ride and see how it all works out.' And then I heard I was tagging with Mark and his dad. I'm like, 'Okay, this is pretty much the greatest thing in the world.' It's not even like hyperbole, right? This is so wonderful and amazing. Mark already is an amazing human being, but Papa Briscoe is just the sweetest person I've ever met. I was like, 'Oh, this is like my dad.' He's just super proud of me. He was hugging me after, like, 'You did so great. I'm so proud of you. Yeah, we did it! This is awesome.'"

When asked what prompted her to use the Figure-Four leg lock, Edwards admitted that it felt like a "badass move" to apply Lethal's finisher on his own teammate, Karen Jarrett. In the aftermath of the match, Edwards' body was extremely sore, which only deepened her appreciation for performers like Mark Briscoe, who wrestle on a weekly basis.

Edwards, though, is keen on keeping her AEW record at 1-0. "I could not be happier [with the match], but I also could not be happier that it's done," Edwards said.

