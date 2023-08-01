Grayson Waller On Never Winning The NXT Title Before WWE Main Roster Call Up

Grayson Waller has been given some big opportunities on the main roster, from interacting with John Cena at Money in the Bank to competing against Edge on his "WWE SmackDown" debut.

The Australian didn't hold any gold during his time in "WWE NXT," but admitted when speaking on "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin" that it doesn't bother him that he was not given that opportunity.

"I don't put my value on a championship," he said. "I think some people need championships, I don't think I do. You know, if you look back at my career some people might say I've been unsuccessful in 'NXT' but I would say the opposite."

Waller pointed to the fact he was the "NXT" star that kickstarted the recent wave of main roster stars going to the show due to his feud against AJ Styles. He was also given the chance to main event constantly and have his own talk show, but claimed that he "went more viral without it."

He is also not the only wrestler to have left the developmental system without holding gold. Many of "NXT's" most successful graduates never won a title during their time, with the likes of Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Miro not achieving that feat. But that doesn't mean that Waller isn't eyeing up gold in his future.

"When I think of Grayson Waller with a championship around his waist it ain't gold, it ain't an 'NXT' title, it's a WWE title," he said.

