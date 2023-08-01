Roxanne Perez Shares Awesome Fan Response To WWE NXT Feud With Cora Jade

The "WWE NXT" rivalry between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade may have been quite bitter, but it elicited quite a wholesome response from a young fan watching at home.

Speaking on "Busted Open," Perez shared details on the recent encounter she had with that fan. "This past weekend, we were at a live event and I did a meet-and-greet and there was a little girl. She was probably like 11 years old, 12 years old. She came up to me, and this is the first time this has happened to me, but she just started bawling her eyes out and was just like, 'Thank you so much. You inspire me so much. I can't believe that I'm actually meeting you.' She's like, 'I want to be a wrestler. I'm going to start training, and what made me realize I wanted to be a wrestler was you and Cora Jade's feud.' And I was like, 'Wow, that is so insane to me.'"

Before Perez officially became a wrestler, she too was in that position as a young fan, often waiting outside of her local arena in hopes of meeting her favorite WWE Superstars. On one occasion, Perez's interaction with Natalya and The Bella Twins was caught on tape and later aired on "Total Divas."

Since Perez decided to step into the squared circle herself, she has prided herself on inspiring the younger generation, much like her favorites did for her. In addition to Natalya and The Bella Twins, Perez also looked up to two former Divas Champions — AJ Lee and Paige.

