CM Punk Reportedly Wants AEW Star To Become Part Of Collision

While AEW hasn't introduced an official brand split yet, some performers will call "Collision" their home moving forward. CM Punk has become a big part of the Saturday night show since its inception, and he reportedly wants Rush to join him and the other so-called "Colliders."

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk has publicly endorsed the Mexican star. For example, after Rush signed his new AEW contract, Punk took to Instagram and shared a photo of him with the "Collider" caption above it. It seems that the former WWE Superstar is high on Rush, and it'd make sense to add him to the show from a storyline perspective.

Since returning to action back in June, Andrade El Idolo also has been competing exclusively on "Collision." As of this writing, he's currently feuding with the House of Black, and the numbers are firmly stacked against El Idolo in that rivalry. Rush, of course, is El Idolo's friend and frequent tag team partner. With that in mind, it's possible that he'll be added to "Collision" to help even the odds and potentially recruit Bandido or Dralistico to go after the AEW World Trios Championships.

Prior to re-signing with AEW, Rush reportedly had interest from WWE. However, the company supposedly didn't want to pay him the money that would have been required to obtain his services as he'd have been used on "WWE NXT." AEW was willing to pay him good money, however, and the rest is history. As such, WWE never actually made him an official offer.