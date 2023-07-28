Update On Last Week's WWE SmackDown COVID-Related Changes

Last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" had to contend with some last-minute changes due to COVID-related concerns. According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Bianca Belair was pulled from the show, though it hasn't been confirmed if she was affected by the reported COVID issues in question. However, her omission forced WWE personnel to replace a segment that would have set up her match at against Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

The original plan was to run an angle between the triple threat participants, but Flair took on IYO SKY instead, gaining a victory ahead of the title match in the process. An angle did take place after the match, however, as Asuka attacked Flair and added more heat to the feud.

Elsewhere, SKY was originally scheduled to face the Latino World Order's Zelina Vega. SKY, who currently holds the WWE women's Money in the Bank briefcase, was reportedly booked to win that bout as well.

It remains to be seen if Belair will return to action on this week's show. With SummerSlam set to take place on August 6, though, the Women's Championship rivalry will undoubtedly receive a spotlight on this week's episode. Furthermore, SKY has proven to be a thorn in everyone's side as she's out to capture the gold for herself, and the contract within the briefcase gives her the right to challenge whenever she wants to. She also has Bayley by her side to lend some support, and that adds another unpredictable variable to the title scene.