Video: WWE's Seth Rollins Appears In C4 Energy Commercial

C4 Energy has released a new commercial that features WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. In it, Rollins enters WWE Headquarters at 8:57 a.m. and steps off an elevator after drinking a C4 Energy drink. "The Visionary" then marches all over the offices and on top of tables spreading his infectious energy to the corporate employees. By 9:03, Rollins exits the building and says, "Job well done," before letting out his signature laugh.

C4 Energy captioned their tweet with, "​​ULTIMATE FREAKIN ROLLINS BABY. You're looking at the architect of the new world order, @wwerollins, @wwe, and yours truly."

ULTIMATE FREAKIN ROLLINS BABY. You're looking at the architect of the new world order, @wwerollins, @wwe, and yours truly pic.twitter.com/5r1V1cJQhj — C4 Energy (@c4energy) July 27, 2023

The new commercial comes off the heels of the announcement that WWE and Nutrabolt, the company behind C4 Energy, are expanding their collaboration to produce co-branded energy drinks and workout powders. Business Wire reported on Thursday that the collaborative flavors will include themed names such as "Ruthless Raspberry," "Berry Powerbomb," "Pomegranate Piledriver," "Bareknuckle Blood Orange," and "Nectarine Guava Knockout." The labels will also include WWE Championship designs.

WWE and Nutrabolt first announced their partnership in 2021. At that point, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Mandy Rose were featured talent in the first global brand campaign. At the start of 2023, Belair and Ford starred in a commercial centered around New Year's Resolutions.