Rob Van Dam Discusses Awkwardness Of WWE Romance Angle With Stephanie Mcmahon

The latest episode of Rob Van Dam's podcast, titled "1 Of A Kind," centers around Van Dam's former co-worker and current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. During the episode, the discussion touched on the canceled romance storyline between RVD and Stephanie McMahon in 2001. Van Dam has previously revealed he pushed for the angle to be dropped because of his real-life relationship at the time, and now the former ECW star has further elaborated on the situation.

"I saw where the story was going and I was uncomfortable with it," Van Dam said. A big reason why, according to Van Dam, is because he knew it would make his girlfriend at the time jealous, and that wasn't something he wanted to deal with at home.

"So because of that, I was like, 'Man, you know, I just want to wrestle. I don't want to get involved in storylines like this,'" Van Dam continued. "I don't remember who I told first. I remember having a talk with Stephanie, and I was really upset about it. ... I remember Stephanie trying to make me feel comfortable with it, and she said, predictably, 'Just look at it like we're just actors and you're just playing a part.'"