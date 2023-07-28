Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Is Reportedly Progressing Well In WWE

Gable Steveson isn't the only former United States Olympian that is impressing officials at the WWE Performance Center.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early reports on Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock are strong. The first female gold medalist in WWE history, Mensah-Stock's signing was a major coup for the company's developmental program. Her gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) made her the first Black U.S. woman to win a gold medal in women's freestyle wrestling in the history of the Olympic games.

Mensah-Stock announced her signing with WWE back in May, retiring from amateur wrestling and moving to Orlando, Florida to be close to the WWE Performance Center. Before her signing, she appeared alongside fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson at SummerSlam 2021. Later in the year, she was shown in the crowd ahead of the main event of an episode of "NXT."

Unlike Steveson, Mensah-Stock has yet to debut as a talent but early reports are no indication of how fast an individual makes it to WWE programming. Steveson's debut was teased numerous times since his signing in 2021. He was drafted to the "Raw" brand in 2021, without ever appearing in "NXT." However, he never debuted on the main roster. Steveson only recently made his first appearances on "NXT" and is set to wrestle his first match at the upcoming Great American Bash event on Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas, where he will be facing former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.