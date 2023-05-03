Olympic Gold Medalist Tamrya Mensah-Stock Announces She's Signed With WWE

It seems that WWE may have a thing for Olympic gold medalists in freestyle wrestling. Over the past 30 years, the promotion has brought in two notable gold medalists in Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson, with the former having a Hall of Fame career, while the latter's potential is still to be determined.

Now WWE is adding another gold medalist to their ranks, this time to the women's division. On ESPN earlier Wednesday, 2021 gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock announced she was making the move from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling.

"My big announcement is I am going to be retiring from competitive wrestling," Stock said. "I feel like I have done everything I can in Olympic wrestling. I've got the gold medal, I'm a multiple world champion, and I've been in it for fifteen years and I've had an incredible journey. Some of the greatest coaches, and friends; it's been awesome. But now, I'm going to be going into the WWE! Let's go!"