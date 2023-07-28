AEW Files New Trademark For 'Streaming Of Professional Wrestling Entertainment Video'

With examples like Discovery+, ESPN+, and Disney+, adding "plus" to the end of a brand has become synonymous with streaming, which makes the latest trademark filing from All Elite Wrestling particularly interesting.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, AEW filed a trademark for "AEW Plus," as it relates to the "streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the internet," likely meaning AEW is gearing up to finally launch a streaming service. As it stands, AEW pay-per-views are available on traditional PPV, the Bleacher Report app, and internationally on FITE TV.

USPTO

"AEW All Access" the company's reality TV program recently moved to Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service, but AEW has reportedly been considering a streaming service of its own for some time now. Earlier reports suggested that any streaming program would likely be made with the cooperation of WBD, but there has not been much word on the streaming front since February.

As it stands, AEW's sibling-company Ring of Honor streams on its own streaming service, known as HonorClub.