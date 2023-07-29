Star-Studded Seth Rollins Tag Team Match Added To Monday's WWE Raw

Following the chaotic ending to his title match contract signing with Finn Balor last week, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will gear up to face two of Balor's allies on Monday's "WWE Raw." As announced by WWE, Rollins will team up with Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. On the July 24 "Raw," Zayn challenged Mysterio for the "WWE NXT" North American Championship. During their title match, Zayn's Undisputed Tag Team Championship partner Kevin Owens was ejected from ringside mere moments before Priest and Rhea Ripley were also booted backstage. Their absences didn't last long though, as Priest and Ripley eventually reappeared on the entrance ramp with an injured Owens. With Zayn distracted by concern for his partner, Mysterio blindsided him with a roll-up to retain his championship.

With Owens' injury reported as legitimate, Zayn reemerged on his own later in the show, attempting to save Rollins from a post-contract signing beatdown from The Judgment Day. Despite his best efforts, the numbers were too much for Zayn and Rollins to overcome, which gave The Judgment Day the upper hand. Now, Rollins and Zayn will battle Priest and Mysterio in two-on-two action.

Five days after this tag team match on "Raw," Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Balor at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan on August 5. Elsewhere on "Raw," Maxxine Dupri will compete in her first-ever singles match when she takes on Valhalla. Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul will also return to the red brand ahead of their respective SummerSlam matches against Cody Rhodes and Ricochet.