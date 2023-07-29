Becky Lynch Reportedly Once Turned Down Gimmick Idea Currently Being Used By WWE Star

Many WWE fans were shocked to see Shotzi shave off her signature green hair earlier this month, but as it turns out, that idea was initially pitched for another female superstar.

During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," comedian Jeff Dye revealed that a WWE writer had previously approached his ex-girlfriend, Becky Lynch, with the same gimmick plan that Shotzi is currently using.

"When I was with Becky, they didn't know what to do with her and there was a writer that pitched like, 'What if we have you just shave your head and act like you're having a breakdown?' And Becky was like, 'No.' It was even going to move forward," Dye said. "They were like, 'No, we think that's a cool idea.' This writer pitched like she would have to shave her head. [Becky said] 'I'm not going to shave my head. What are you talking about?' And so it never [took off] because Becky stood her ground and was like, 'I'm not doing that.' They never did it, which made me wonder if maybe Shotzi was like, 'I'm going to shave my head for this thing.' And then that same writer was like, 'My story is going to get big. Wait, what? I have a thing for this.'"

While it doesn't look like Lynch will completely shed her orange locks anytime soon, the storyline will continue forward through Shotzi. On-screen, Shotzi's decision to shave her head comes after weeks of torment from Bayley and IYO SKY, who previously sheared off a strand of her hair.

Eventually, Shotzi's character took a rather maniacal turn on the July 14 episode of "WWE SmackDown," as she trimmed off her entire head of green hair and declared that Bayley was scared of her. In real-life, Shotzi's gimmick partially serves as a tribute to her sister, who is currently battling cancer.

