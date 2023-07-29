FTR Defend AEW World Tag Team Titles Against MJF And Adam Cole On AEW Collision

FTR has once again retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles on an episode of "AEW Collision." During the July 29 edition of the show, in the main event, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF by Harwood getting the win over MJF with a roll-up. Tonight's match comes only two weeks, after they successfully defended their titles on the July 15 edition of "Collision," against Jay White and Juice Robinson.

Cole and MJF earned the title shot after they defeated Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on the July 19 edition of "Dynamite." The unlikely duo has shocked fans, especially the difference in MJF's attitude. At the end of Saturday's match, it appeared that MJF was going to hit Cole with the AEW World Title, but in the end, he couldn't and they were hugging.

Harwood and Wheeler are in their second reign as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Their second reign as the champions began when they defeated The Gunns on the April 5 episode of "Dynamite."