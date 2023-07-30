MLW's Court Bauer Says Anyone Knocking Taya Valkyrie 'Doesn't Understand The Business'

Following her match against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on the latest installment of "AEW Dynamite," Taya Valkyrie faced intense criticism from online trolls on social media. Valkyrie has already responded to the harsh criticism herself, but there are still plenty of people showing their support for her around the wrestling world, including one of her former employers.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Major League Wrestling owner and promoter Court Bauer commented on the recent wave of negativity plaguing Valkyrie as of late. He not only spoke highly of the former MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion's dedication to the business, but all of her efforts to elevate it as well.

"Anyone s**t-talking Taya doesn't understand the business and her contributions to it," he said. "She has paved the way for so many women in this business. She has put over and carried more women than I've ever seen. Over the last 10 years, she's given her whole life to this business... Her contributions in the ring, what the fans see, what people who cover the business see is one thing, but in the locker room, she's such a great, warm presence...Taya Valkyrie is an asset to this business. People that s**t-talk her are not relevant."

Bauer also mentioned that Valkyrie's skills can up the collective game of a locker room, which he says she did in AAA, Lucha Underground, and MLW. With only four months on the roster, she has already become a staple of AEW programming. The veteran has proven to be a key player in the division and hopefully, one bad night won't change that fact.