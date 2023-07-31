Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett On Opposite Sides Of Trios Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling will be celebrating 200 episodes of their flagship program, "AEW Dynamite," in the company's home state of Florida. Tampa will be the site of the event and the company will be putting three of the men most responsible for AEW's early success in one of the main events: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the three AEW originals collectively known as The Elite will be facing off against veterans and tag team partners Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, as well as relative rookie Satnam Singh.

For Singh who debuted in June 2022, it will be only match No. 19 in his short career. By contrast, Jarrett debuted back in 1986 wrestling for his father's promotion based in Memphis, Tennessee, the CWA. However, while Jarrett has wrestled over 2,000 matches in his 37-year career, this "AEW Dynamite" bout will be only the first time he has ever shared a ring with former AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, or his partners, The Young Bucks.

The August 2, 2023 event televised on TBS will also feature a host of other matches. At the urging of his long-time friend, Don Callis, Chris Jericho will team up with Konosuke Takeshita to take on his proteges, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. ECW legend Jerry Lynn will be present to go face to face with Jack Perry in a confrontation that was set up on the July 26 "Dynamite" broadcast. Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, while Aussie Open will defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against Komander and El Hijo Del Vikingo. Jon Moxley, Trent Beretta, and Penta El Zero Miedo will also compete in an Anything Goes match.