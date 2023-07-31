Why Britt Baker Vs. Taya Valkyrie On AEW Dynamite Had Bully Ray Scratching His Head

Bully Ray was excited about last Wednesday's bout between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Taya Valkyrie on "AEW Dynamite," but the "Busted Open Radio" host said that the match left him underwhelmed.

"Was the match good? The girls weren't hitting on all cylinders last night," Bully admitted. "It was an off night for Britt and for Taya. Their chemistry was not there a significant amount of time during the match, but I was scratching my head and I was saying to myself, 'How can a pro like Britt Baker and a pro like Taya, who have both been around the block once or twice in a wrestling ring, not have good chemistry together?"

Bully feels the two women are top 5 talents in AEW, but says the match was sometimes there and sometimes not, leaving the WWE Hall of Famer feeling lukewarm.

"Wrestler brain tells me this, both women were trying to get their sh** in and outshine each other too much," Bully explained, trying to diagnose the issues he witnessed in the match. "As much as they tried to work together last night, they were working for themselves and they weren't working for the best interests of the match."

He said there were too many mistakes made by wrestlers that are such tenured professionals as Baker and Valkyrie, positing that they weren't able to get on the same page with each other before the match.

"I would venture to say that this match was snakebit behind the curtain," Bully said.