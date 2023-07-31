Seth Rollins Responds To Being Called A 'Fake-A** Champion' At WWE House Show

Seth Rollins wants to make the WWE World Heavyweight Championship prestigious, but some fans aren't enjoying his run. At a recent WWE SuperShow in Miami, Florida, someone in the crowd called "The Architect" a "fake-a** champion," and he got the champ's attention.

Per WrestlingNewsCo, Rollins said that being a fighting champion is starting to take its toll on him. However, the WWE Superstar stated that the effort he's put into defending his title makes him the type of champion that fans deserve.

"I am here in your city sweating buckets, bleeding my blood. I am far from a fake-a** champion. I am a fighting champion because you and I deserve a champion that's gonna sweat and bleed his own blood. You deserve the visionary. You deserve a revolutionary. You deserve a World Champion Seth [Freakin'] Rollins!"

That said, most of the fans in the arena didn't agree with the disrespectful crowd member's sentiment. After Rollins addressed the "fake-a** champion" comment, a "beat his a**" chant broke out throughout the arena. The reaction suggests that most of the WWE Universe is pleased with Rollins' efforts, even if he will encounter some naysayers along the way.

At next weekend's WWE SummerSlam, Rollins will defend his title against Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Bully Ray wants Balor to win the match, but Rollins will undoubtedly have most of the crowd on his side when the bell rings. Of course, it remains to be seen if he'll retain the title on the night, as Balor will have his faction backing him.