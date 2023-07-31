Photos: IYO SKY Looks Back On One Year Of Damage CTRL In WWE

One year ago today, the women's faction Damage CTRL burst on the scene in WWE at SummerSlam. The moment saw Bayley return from injury, Dakota Kai return to the company, and IYO SKY be called up from "WWE NXT" all at the same time. The trio has gone on to play a major part in the women's division ever since, which SKY reflected on via Twitter.

The group was the brainchild of Bayley, who had been pushing to lead a group for some time with various names thrown around to join up with her. SKY and Kai ended up getting the nod, which has been to their benefit. The pair have become two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions over the course of this first year.

As of late, Damage CTRL has trying to navigate some bumpy roads. They were beaten at WrestleMania 39 against Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus and are currently only operating at ⅔ strength due to Kai's knee injury. Additionally, tensions have surfaced between SKY and Bayley recently, leading to rumors that the group could crumble soon with the two ladies feuding against each other. While that could end up happening down the line, they currently do remain together with SKY holding the women's Money In The Bank briefcase, showcasing the promising future she has with the company.