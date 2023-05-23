Bayley And IYO SKY Send Message To Injured Teammate Dakota Kai

Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY took to social media to send their injured stablemate Dakota Kai a message, who is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday. In the below video, Bayley and SKY make a heart and say, "We love you. Baby, come back."

Kai suffered a torn ACL in the exact match where Liv Morgan injured her shoulder. The injuries happened during the May 12 edition of "SmackDown," when Morgan and Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Kai and Bayley.

Since Morgan is injured, there will be a fatal four-way tag team match to determine who will be the new champions during the May 29 edition of "WWE Raw." Bayley and IYO SKY are scheduled to be in the match, along with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Rodriguez will now be teaming up with Shotzi.