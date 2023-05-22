Raquel Rodriguez's New Tag Team Partner Officially Revealed On WWE Raw

On the May 29 episode of "Raw," Raquel Rodriguez will be looking to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship that she never lost. However, she'll have to do it without Liv Morgan and instead her brand new partner, Shotzi. Following her victory over Sonya Deville Monday night, Rodriguez was attacked by Deville and her partner Chelsea Green. That's when Shotzi made the save. Moments later, the duo made their partnership official.

Morgan suffered an injury during a match on the May 12 episode of "SmackDown," forcing her and Rodriguez to relinquish the titles the following week.