Paul Reubens Dead, Pee Wee Herman Actor & Recurring WWE Guest Star Dies At Age 70

Paul Reubens, known for his longtime role as Pee-Wee Herman, died yesterday at the age of 70 (via Facebook). According to a publicly released statement, Reubens had been privately battling cancer for several years.

In character as Pee-Wee Herman, Reubens made a number of appearances on WWE programming over the years. Perhaps most notably, Reubens played the role in a segment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 27 in 2011. Reubens also hosted an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2010, including an amusing confrontation with The Miz.

Reubens' (and Pee-Wee's) history with wrestling dates back even longer than 2010. In 1985, Reubens hosted the All Star Rock 'n' Wrestling Saturday Spectacular — a wrestling-themed TV special featuring Roddy Piper, Captain Lou Albano, and Hulk Hogan.

The team at Wrestling Inc. sends their condolences to the family of Paul Reubens.

