Video: Watch Pee-Wee Herman Join The Rock's Team Bring It At WWE WrestleMania 27

In light of the news of Paul Reubens' death, wrestling fans have come together to celebrate his contributions to the industry they love so dearly by remembering the few times he made appearances in WWE over the years as the beloved personality Pee-wee Herman.

Arguably his most famous appearance for WWE was in 2011 at WrestleMania 27. The supercard — hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — saw Herman confront The Rock due to his fandom for John Cena. However, Pee-wee's respect for Cena was ultimately undone by a pep talk from The Rock, who officially inducted Pee-wee into Team Bring It. In between, Reubens also performed both Cena and The Rock's catchphrases.

Whether or not Pee-wee's support shifting from Team Cena to Team Bring It ultimately swayed the results of the following year's WrestleMania 28 clash between Rock and Cena — which Rock won — is a mystery that remains unsolved. Regardless, the moment between Pee-wee and Rock should provide comfort for all entertainment fans today on such a sad day.