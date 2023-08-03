Why Bully Ray Thinks AEW Should Not Announce Any Matches For All In At Wembley

"You've already put 77,000 people in the house," Bully Ray pointed out. "Every match, every entrance becomes a surprise. To me, you're sitting on the edge of your seat. It's almost like a Royal Rumble over an entire show ... I think this is the show where people at home don't need to know anything. They're gonna buy it no matter what, otherwise they'll suffer from FOMO. I think the excitement of not knowing anything draws me in more."

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that AEW should continue to tease possible competitors or matchups on social media if they pursue the mystery angle. According to him, that is their forte since they sold out the United Center in Chicago, Illinois with only the very strong assumption that Punk would be there. But for those concerned with the pay-per-view buys, Bully said he's confident that the diehards will tune in regardless of the main event and AEW will get an excellent payday no matter what.

