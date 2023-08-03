WWE's Chad Gable Is Worried About Maxxine Dupri Taking His Job

Maxxine Dupri's inclusion in the Alpha Academy has proven to be a popular one with the WWE Universe as Chad Gable has used his coaching skills to try and guide her as she kickstarts her journey as an in-ring talent. This has led to her getting the upper hand on Valhalla in recent weeks as she has begun to display her new moves.

But, Maxxine's swift progress inside the ring has also created a slight worry for Gable. The former Tag Team Champion admitted to "After The Bell" that while she is sending him video footage of all the moves that she's learning, there is one issue that has arisen.

"[They're] Mostly my moves, so I've got to reel her back a little bit on that because before you know it, she's going to be doing all my stuff better than me and then I'll be out of a job," Gable said. "She's taken over the 'shoosh,' my moves, the 'thank you,' and she's a star now."

Dupri faced Valhalla in singles action on this week's "WWE Raw" and won, which was her first-ever singles match on WWE television. Otis was confident about Maxxine winning ahead of the match and he proved to be right.

"Valhalla is a very tough opponent and I believe this is a normal contest, one-on-one, lady vs lady, and I think we are very confident behind her, and coach here [Gable] has the plan," Otis said prior to this week's "Raw."

