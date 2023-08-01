Roman Reigns Set To Appear On 'ESPN First Take' Today

Stephen A Smith, Molly Qerim, and the rest of the "ESPN First Take" crew will acknowledge "The Head of the Table" of the pro wrestling world at 11:15 EST today. WWE announced Monday night that Roman Reigns will grace the ESPN studios with his presence Tuesday morning to promote the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, where he will put both the title of "The Tribal Chief" and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso.

TOMORROW at 11:15 AM ET Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns will be on @FirstTake with @stephenasmith on @espn just days before TRIBAL COMBAT at #SummerSlam this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pAGWuIs4KA — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2023

Reigns last appeared on the sports debate show in October 2020 to discuss his fandom for the San Francisco 49ers, and even urged Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to join the WWE due to his impressive physique, arguing that Donald could make a smooth transition to wrestling if given the opportunity. Reigns had also appeared on "First Take" prior to WrestleMania 35 to speak on his battle with leukemia and his return to wrestling from a life-threatening condition. Besides those appearances, Reigns has made several stops at the ESPN studios for interviews on shows such as "Get Up" and "Sportscenter" to promote various WrestleManias. Earlier this year, Reigns also sat down with UFC legend and ESPN analyst Daniel Cormier to preview his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Typically, WWE superstars are known to make several media appearances in the lead-up to WWE's "big four" premium live events. As such, it's more than likely that other current champions such as Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Austin Theory, and Asuka make the media rounds through the week in the lead-up to Saturday's SummerSlam.