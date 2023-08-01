Kevin Nash Wasn't Surprised By Results When Former WWF Star Joined WCW

The Ultimate Warrior's WCW stint lasted barely six months and included all of three matches, the last of which was a loss against Hollywood Hogan at Halloween Havoc. Subsequently, many wrestling pundits and fans alike criticized former WCW President Eric Bischoff for rolling the dice on signing Warrior, who had developed an unfavorable reputation during his years in WWE.

Reflecting on Warrior's brief WCW run on his "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash was asked about the reactions in the WCW locker room when word spread of Warrior's arrival in 1998. Nash would preface his response by paying his respects to the late memory of Warrior, who died in 2014.

"The man's dead, and from a point of respect, I will just say that I knew that it was going to be f—ing awful," Nash said. "Because I dealt with him at a human level in Phoenix, and he was completely insane."

When asked if Bischoff was justified in signing Warrior and changing up his presentation, a strategy that worked with Hogan, Nash suggested that Warrior wasn't versatile enough to switch up his character.

"He had already s–t the bed in New York [in WWE]," Nash stressed. "How do you use him differently? If Vince [McMahon] can't control him, and if Vince doesn't want him, then, Jesus, man, I mean..."

Over the years, many have argued that Bischoff brought in Warrior in an attempt to regain control of the Monday Night Wars, seeing as "WWE Raw" had started to defeat "WCW Nitro" in the ratings by April 1998. Bischoff would try out several other strategies to win the ratings war that year, including the nWo Hollywood versus nWo Wolfpack storyline, Bill Goldberg's victory over Hogan, and the reunion of The Four Horsemen. However, the momentum generated by the Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon rivalry and The Rock's ascension would prove too much for WCW.