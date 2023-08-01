WWE NXT Preview 8/1: Eddy Thorpe Vs. Dijak, Schism Interrogation, More

The August 1 edition of "WWE NXT" will feature the fallout from The Great American Bash, which took place this past Sunday. Elsewhere, the show will host an interrogation segment and there will be plenty of in-ring action for fans to enjoy. With that in mind, let's look at what viewers can expect from the upcoming episode, which will air on the USA Network at 8 p.m EST.

Carmelo Hayes retained the "NXT" Championship at the Great American Bash, but what's next for him? The brand's Twitter account has teased a segment to set up his next challenger on tonight's show, though it remains to be seen who that will be. Similarly, it's possible that Tiffany Stratton and The Family will find new challengers for the "NXT" Women's Title and "NXT" Tag Team Championship, respectively.

Jacy Jayne and Lyria Valkyria have been at odds lately, and their feud shows no signs of slowing down. Jayne jumped the latter backstage during Sunday's premium live event, and tonight's episode will see them square off in the middle of the ring. The women's division will also be represented in a tag team match as Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz will face Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.

Tonight's show will also see Dijak collide with Eddy Thorpe and continue their current feud. Schism, meanwhile, will be in detective mode as the group aims to flush out some possible traitors within their ranks.

Of course, it remains to be seen if "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will be in the building. The "NXT" North American Champion retained his title through nefarious means at the Great American Bash. As such, his opponents on the night, Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee, will undoubtedly have a bone to pick with the Judgment Day member. That said, Dragon Lee might also have beeF with Mysterio following their backstage interaction on Sunday.