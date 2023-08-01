Kevin Nash Would Not Do This Spot From AEW's 2023 Blood & Guts Match

While AEW might have created a banned moves list that requires approval, the recent Blood and Guts match was still jam-packed with violent spots that people have come to know and expect from the company. One of the most memorable this year was when Jon Moxley pulled out a bed of nails, and while he was happy to lay on it and be dropped onto it, the same cannot be said for WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash.

During the latest "Kliq This," Nash proclaimed, "I'm not laying on f***ing nails. [If] I'm in the ring, or we are setting this up and we are talking about this in the back and they go, 'Yeah, I'm gonna do this thing with this f***ing thing of nails and don't worry, you can't get hurt.' ... 'Okay, I'm not doing this. Go f*** yourselves.' People always say, 'F***ing Nash is a WWE guy,' and it's like, 'Yeah,' I don't remember anything being that f***ing crazy." That doesn't mean Nash never used blood during his career to enhance matches, as the former WCW star admitted that he bladed himself. However, while some wrestlers in the Attitude Era were notorious for going wild with it, Nash pointed out that he always gigged in the exact same spot.

"I've got a patch up there, even still I could find it. I would just take that and take this finger and find it and I'd put it there," Nash said. "I wasn't going to do my whole f***ing [head], I was going to have one f***ing gimmick and I figured when I get done I could have that plastic surgeoned."

