Sami Zayn Talks Juice Robinson's Reaction To Undertaker-Lesnar WWE WrestleMania Match

Sami Zayn's star was on the rise early this year and, as he was catapulted into a heated feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Zayn had a chance to ascend to become a main event player. Challenging Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in front of his hometown Montreal crowd raised all kinds of debate as to whether that was the moment to pull the trigger on Sami Zayn. Ultimately, Zayn would go down in defeat, and a large segment of the fanbase tasted disappointment that night, begging the question: Was that the right call? In Zayn's estimation, we won't really know for another several years, as he invited a bit of comparison to another famous WWE result that has divided opinions over the years during a recent interview with Xfinity.

"I don't know if this is a valid comparison, but it's almost like when Brock beat The Undertaker and ended the streak," said Zayn. "It was such a shocking moment that you almost didn't know what to make of it," he said before shifting gears to how one of his colleagues processed what transpired at WrestleMania XXX.

"I remember I watched it live in the bowl with Juice Robinson — CJ Parker in 'NXT' at the time — and he was so frazzled by it. He goes 'I need five years to know whether this was the right call or not' ... but it's kind of true," he continued. "You have to wait several years to see all the consequences and the ripple effect of that moment, it took five years to see that — oh, this all goes back to that.

"Maybe it was Chapter One for me personally in a huge story in my quest to one day maybe win the big one," Zayn added. "Who knows?"

