Drew McIntyre Sizes Up GUNTHER Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2023 Showdown

The record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign of GUNTHER has given the long-standing midcard title a shot in the arm, with his mix of hard-hitting classics and onscreen aura becoming a main event-level attraction for WWE. The 35-year-old has become one of the most reliable workers in the company, with the all-time Intercontinental Title record held by Honky Tonk Man well within his grasp in the coming months. Heading into Saturday's Summerslam in Detroit, GUNTHER will defend his title against Drew McIntyre, with the Scottish star returning from an extended break at last month's Money in the Bank in the UK to confront the dominant champion.

Speaking on "Under the Ring", former two-time WWE Champion McIntyre was quizzed on the future of GUNTHER in WWE, and believes the sky is the limit for the man formerly known as WALTER. "He's certainly got no ceiling and it's awesome to watch his evolution," McIntyre said. "You've got to keep evolving in this industry ... he was great outside of the company on the independents, he was great in "NXT UK," his matches have always been phenomenal and he's always had that hard-hitting believable style. To also see his transformation body-wise and Imperium come together and see their chemistry together as an act, it truly works."

"He's made the Intercontinental Title so important that right now, you get GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship — for some people, that might be just as big, if not bigger, than the World Championship match at SummerSlam." McIntyre and GUNTHER squared off in a brutal triple threat match with Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, earning widespread praise within the industry, and the two European behemoths will now renew their rivalry in singles competition in front of a huge crowd at Ford Field.

