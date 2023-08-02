Why Eric Young Could Not Have Foreseen His Impact Return 6 Months Ago

Eric Young made a surprise return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary last month following a brief stint back with WWE, but the situation wasn't just a shock to the fans, as he explained to "Battleground Podcast."

"If you would have asked me six months ago, was that going to be a thing?' I would've said, probably no," he admitted.

Young never appeared on camera during his return spell to WWE, although there had been rumors that he was going to be involved in a group with Bray Wyatt that never came to be. However, Young confirmed that he isn't able to speak about the situation, likely due to the conditions of his granted release, and he has previously admitted that he walked away from the company due to moral issues of working with Vince McMahon.

Young was the first person to quit WWE as a direct impact of McMahon coming back. However, it did create an emotional moment in wrestling as he returned to Impact as Scott D'Amore's surprise tag team partner, which is something that meant a lot to him personally.

"I found myself walking down that ramp, standing beside one of my best friends for the last 25-30 years, one of the guys that helped me get my first job in Impact Wrestling, donning the red of the Canadian flag and the Maple Leaf which is a place I was born and raised," he said. "[It was] A very good turnout for Impact Wrestling. A massive reaction and that is not lost on me, man."

