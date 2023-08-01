WWE's Cody Rhodes To Appear On The Today Show

Cody Rhodes continues to make his rounds to promote his new documentary "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes." Following the documentary's release on Monday, Rhodes is now set to make an appearance on NBC's "The Today Show" during the 9 a.m. ET hour this Thursday, August 3.

"Becoming Cody Rhodes" hit Peacock on July 31 following months of filming. Rhodes revealed right before WrestleMania 39 that they were filming "the documentary that has no ending," which was sure to follow his journey back to WWE and recovery from injury. Part of the story told also included his WrestleMania main event loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Rhodes' full story couldn't be completely told, though, without footage from All In 2018 and The Young Bucks' YouTube show "Being The Elite." Additionally, AEW was briefly referenced as "The American Nightmare" spent three years there helping build the company up as one of the founding Executive Vice Presidents. That brief segment featured an interesting comment from Triple H as he referred to AEW as a "secondary promotion."

It remains to be seen what all Rhodes will discuss during his "Today Show" appearance after the number of interviews he's done in the last two weeks. The timing of his latest interview also comes just two days before he faces Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday. Rhodes won their first bout at Backlash, while Lesnar was victorious at Night of Champions.