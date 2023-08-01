Ricochet Shares His Initial Thoughts On Logan Paul Joining WWE

There were a lot of questions surrounding Logan Paul and what type of impact he'd make when he first got involved with WWE. However, his upcoming SummerSlam opponent had a different interest in his arrival.

"When he initially came in I was curious to see what would happen," Ricochet told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "But then to see what he's done since has been actually pretty cool."

Paul has been impressive in matches thus far, holding his own against both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. But with expectations low based on previous celebrity wrestling experiences, Paul — in addition to Bad Bunny and Pat McAfee — have really raised the bar due to their commitments to put in the work necessary to be good in the ring.

"I'd never had any preconceived notions, I just think we have people come in all the time, so that was nothing new to me," Ricochet shared in regard to celebrity participation. "But then I'm seeing he was actually at the PC training with Shawn [Michaels], and some of the people down there, and he was putting in the work."

Ricochet and Paul are currently pushing the idea that they will have the most viral match in WWE history this Saturday. Based on their previous interactions, they very well may have a shot..

The two men have been involved in some incredible displays of athleticism such as when they hit a springboard clothesline at the Royal Rumble or when a Spanish Fly sent both men crashing through multiple tables at Money In The Bank. The chemistry between them has been undeniable, and Ricochet admitted it seems like they're connected somehow.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.