Booker T Has High Praise For WWE Star, Title Match At NXT Great American Bash

"This is what I say about fans," Booker T continued. "When fans [are] watching the matches, they're watching the guys come out and they do their stuff and certain guys go to the ring, move their hair, their matches. Then the next match come out and they have their match. Then the next guy come out and have their match and then they announce, 'Okay, Ilja Dragunov is coming out here,' and then the kid go, 'Oh, man, wait a minute. You saw those other matches? Watch this guy.' That's the ticket. That's what Dragouov brings to the table."

As Dragunov unleashed the physicality at The Great American Bash, Booker also commended Hayes for successfully deflecting it.

"Carmelo Hayes was in a fight of his life, and I'll tell you, he brought it," Booker said. "He went out and did what I'm expecting this young man to do on a weekly basis, and that's go out there and be able to wrestle at the highest level, but when it's time to get into a fight, let's bring the noise. And that's what I saw on that night."

