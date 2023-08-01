Viewership And Ratings Down For Final WWE Raw Before SummerSlam

The road to WWE SummerSlam is almost at its end and it appears a small chunk of the WWE Universe decided to skip this week's "Raw."

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "Raw" saw a three-percent drop in overall viewership from last week, with 1.759 million total viewers, with 694,000 coming from the 18-49 demographic, a seven-percent drop in the key demo.

The fifth quarter-hour was the most watched of the show. It featured a live promo from the popular Judgment Day faction as well as a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Tommaso Ciampa which was won by Nakamura. The lowest-rated quarter hour was the show-closing tag team match which saw Sami Zayn and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins getting a win over The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The second-highest quarter hours were Brock Lesnar's mid-show promo and the faceoff with Cody Rhodes that followed.

Monday's episode drew the lowest rating for the show since the June 12 episode of "Raw," which was watched by 1,595,000 total viewers. The P18-49 rating was the lowest for the show since a few weeks ago when the July 3 "Raw" was viewed by 634,000 in the key demographic.

The news comes after "SmackDown" drew over two million total viewers, with 801,000 viewers in the P18-49 demographic, which was a significant bump from the week prior, when the show aired on FS1. The main highlight from Friday's episode was Santos Escobar defeating Rey Mysterio by referee stoppage in the final of the WWE United States Championship Invitational Tournament.