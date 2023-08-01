WWE NXT's Arianna Grace Returns To In-Ring Training For First Time Since Injury

"WWE NXT" wrestler Arianna Grace gave an update on social media about how she's doing since she suffered a major knee injury back in October 2022. Grace shared that she has returned to in-ring training.

"Bumped in the ring today for my first time in sooooo long. Wrestlers you know how I'm feeling excited as anything & sore," Grace wrote in a post on Twitter.

Grace is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marcella. She was part of the same March 2022 WWE Performance Center class that also included former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Fallon Henley, Hank Walker, Kiana James, Sol Ruca, Thea Hail, and others.

Grace's last match before her injury was on the October 7, 2022 episode of "NXT Level Up." She and James lost a match to Henley and Ruca. Grace's WWE in-ring debut was on the April 29, 2022 edition of "NXT Level Up," where she defeated Amari Miller. Grace's first match on "NXT" itself was on May 10, 2022, and it was a first-round match in the Women's Breakout Tournament, which she lost to Nikkita Lyons. The tournament ended up being won by Perez, who beat the current "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in the final.

While Grace has been away from in-ring action, she has been competing in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant. She's among a group of contestants currently vying for the People's Choice Award. Preliminary voting runs through August 17, with the top three vote-getters moving on to the next round of voting which will conclude on August 19. Whoever wins will get a spot among the top 20 semifinalists in the pageant later this year.