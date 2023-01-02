Arianna Grace Provides Injury Update

It's been nearly three months since Arianna Grace underwent major knee surgery, but the budding, second-generation WWE star finally had a positive update to share Monday.

"[Tomorrow] will be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with [the] recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt," Grace tweeted. "This will be my year, even if it's the second half."

Grace, the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, has been out of action since early October when she tore an ACL and meniscus in her knee. The 27-year-old announced in mid-October that she was set to have surgery to repair the injury, which can take up to nine months of recovery time for most athletes.

In late November, Marella revealed that his daughter had been working on rehabbing the injury and was hoping to return sometime in the "spring," calling the often drawn-out ACL recovery process a "waiting game."

Grace shared a video on Instagram over the weekend that showed her in the rehab process. "I am performing high knees and glute bridges just 2 and 1/2 months since my ACL surgery," the "NXT" star wrote. Grace claimed that she was "so thankful for @wwe and their awesome medical team making sure that I was taken care of properly."

Grace signed with WWE in early 2022 and joined the company's developmental "NXT" brand soon afterward. Prior to joining WWE, Grace had worked several independent dates throughout 2020 and 2021, including stints with NWA and the Florida-based promotion Coastal Championship Wrestling.