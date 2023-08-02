Dave Meltzer Explains Why Finn Balor Should Beat Seth Rollins At WWE SummerSlam

Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer sees a big reason why Balor should defeat Rollins at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

During an appearance on "McGuire on Wrestling," Meltzer explained his hope for WWE to elevate all the members of The Judgment Day stable, which is comprised of "NXT" North American Championship Dominik Mysterio, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, 2023 men's Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest, and Balor. With Balor challenging Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, The Judgment Day have the potential to raise its stock even more.

"I just feel that the storyline, of number one, of having the three people with the belts and then one with the [Money in the Bank] briefcase, and then you have the idea of the guy with the briefcase to cash in and the other guys to champion on the same team. I like that storyline a lot. So I would have Balor win," Meltzer said. "[WWE] may want to say, 'We have to establish this title, we don't want to take it from Seth so quick.' That's a prerogative. There's no right or wrong. Their business is going to do great either way, but if it was me, I would go with Balor right now."

Balor suffered a shoulder injury during his WWE Universal Championship match against Rollins at the 2016 SummerSlam pay-per-view. The injury forced Balor to relinquish the title less than 24 hours later. They renewed their rivalry in May 2023, when Rollins defeated Balor in the semifinals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Eight weeks later, Rollins beat Balor again to retain the title at Money in the Bank.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "McGuire on Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.