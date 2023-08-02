WWE Raw Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Loves Calling This Star's Name

Amidst the vast sea of talent in WWE, ring announcer Samantha Irvin has named her favorite talent to watch perform in the ring and announce their name.

"This is random, but the first person that comes to my mind is Butch," Irvin said during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio." "That's the first person that I'm just like, 'Oh, Butch has a match? Oh okay, it's about to be crazy tonight.'"

When asked why the former Pete Dunne was a favorite of hers, Irvin described him as being wild inside the squared circle. "I think because from the minute he comes out until he leaves, he is locked in. His eyes are locked in. Physically, he's locked in," she said.

After taking a moment of consideration, she also named Imperium, the trio of GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci, as one of her other favorite acts on the current roster.

"Well, you know they keep couples together, so they had to keep me and GUNTHER together," Irvin joked. "That's what I'm telling people. I love Imperium, and also the whole thing with [saying Ludwig Kaiser's name] and how it all sounds."

She added that the manner in which she pronounces Kaiser's name came naturally to her when she made the introduction to him the first time.

Irvin began her tenure with WWE in 2021 and served as the ring announcer for the "WWE SmackDown" brand throughout 2022 and 2023. She was moved to "WWE Raw" as part of the WWE Draft earlier this year in April.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.