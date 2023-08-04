Why Kevin Nash Enjoyed Working Relationship With Eric Bischoff In WCW

Eric Bischoff can be quite a controversial figure in the wrestling world with some people loving him and others loathing him. Few people had a closer working relationship with Bischoff than Kevin Nash, who was one of his top stars in WCW. On the latest "Kliq This," Nash revealed what Bischoff was like as a boss.

"I always really enjoyed working with Eric as him being my boss because he's got passion and we had passion," he said. "You could get into a 'f*** you, f*** you' situation with him, and then three hours later you could be in the bar and he would walk up and say do you want to finish this conversation?"

Rather than continuing the argument, Nash revealed they often would settle disagreements over some beers in the bar. Considering the success that they were able to have in terms of the ratings, it was clearly a winning formula that benefitted both Nash and Bischoff. But the decision to deal with things in a bar environment wasn't exclusive to Nash, or the NWO as an entity, as Nash confirmed that anybody on the roster could get Bischoff's time.

"Curt Hennig was the first one I think that said it, you know, '90% of the wrestling business back in the day was done in the bar.' That's just the way it was," he said. "If you didn't drink, you were f***ed."

