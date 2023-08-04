Samantha Irvin Discusses 'Transitional Period' When She Got Offer From WWE
WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin puts a personal touch on her role with emphatic pronunciations of superstar names and entertaining crowds with her singing voice in between segments. But her rise to WWE came at a transitional time in the business, which she credits, in part, for her quick acclimation. In an interview with "Busted Open," Irvin explained that the end of the pandemic era helped her jump in and put her stamp on things right away.
"When I got hired, it was the end of the Thunderdome Era. There were a lot of changes happening that [allowed me] to kind of slide in and be a little crazy."
It never hurts to try something different and Irvin has made an impact with her trademark introductions for the likes of Imperium and Chelsea Green. Fellow WWE ring announcer Mike Rome knew Irvin would be a star once she got comfortable. However, Irvin credits WWE Vice President of Announcing and "Smackdown" commentator Michael Cole for encouraging her to take chances.
"[Cole] was like, 'I know we're used to doing things a certain way but if something comes over you and you want to go for it, just go for it,'" Irvin recalled. "A lot of what I have thrown at the wall has stuck."
That lack of hesitation has benefitted Irvin throughout and this approach went over without argument from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, with whom Irvin shared the ring at Wrestlemania just a few months after her debut. "I took those as signs that he was happy with what I was doing," she said. "I think I definitely got lucky with all of the factors that were at play when I started."
Luck isn't carrying Samantha Irvin to success in WWE
Timing and a little luck can certainly be factors in becoming successful. That being said, it also didn't hurt that Samantha Irvin caught the eye of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who noticed her on "America's Got Talent" and ultimately helped facilitate a tryout. Henry downplayed luck and instead cited Irvin's bold approach and her versatile set of talents as her biggest assets.
"It's not luck, "Henry told Irvin. "The lack of fear is what you need in wrestling. You being kind on the eyes played a factor but the fact that you can sing, the fact that you play instruments, the fact that you can dance — having multiple talents is what you need to succeed in wrestling."
Irvin's appreciation for Henry's assistance in her career taking off is evident. During the interview, she told "The World's Strongest Man" that she would be forever grateful to him.
"Mark Henry, you are the person who discovered me," she said with emphasis. "You're really the reason why the world hears my voice, which was my only goal, really. It's a dream come true."
Now firmly entrenched in her role on "WWE Raw," a show she shares with her fiancee, Ricochet, Irvin, a lifelong wrestling fan, is taking a fan-focused approach to any WWE show on which she appears, hoping to do her part to maximize the experience for everyone. "I want it to be the best night ever for everybody that's there."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.