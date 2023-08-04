Samantha Irvin Discusses 'Transitional Period' When She Got Offer From WWE

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin puts a personal touch on her role with emphatic pronunciations of superstar names and entertaining crowds with her singing voice in between segments. But her rise to WWE came at a transitional time in the business, which she credits, in part, for her quick acclimation. In an interview with "Busted Open," Irvin explained that the end of the pandemic era helped her jump in and put her stamp on things right away.

"When I got hired, it was the end of the Thunderdome Era. There were a lot of changes happening that [allowed me] to kind of slide in and be a little crazy."

It never hurts to try something different and Irvin has made an impact with her trademark introductions for the likes of Imperium and Chelsea Green. Fellow WWE ring announcer Mike Rome knew Irvin would be a star once she got comfortable. However, Irvin credits WWE Vice President of Announcing and "Smackdown" commentator Michael Cole for encouraging her to take chances.

"[Cole] was like, 'I know we're used to doing things a certain way but if something comes over you and you want to go for it, just go for it,'" Irvin recalled. "A lot of what I have thrown at the wall has stuck."

That lack of hesitation has benefitted Irvin throughout and this approach went over without argument from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, with whom Irvin shared the ring at Wrestlemania just a few months after her debut. "I took those as signs that he was happy with what I was doing," she said. "I think I definitely got lucky with all of the factors that were at play when I started."