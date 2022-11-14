WWE Announcer Explains Inflection During Gunther's Introduction

Samantha Irvin has proven to be a popular announcer since taking over the role on "WWE SmackDown." She was recently asked online why she introduces GUNTHER differently when appearing as the Intercontinental Champion for matches involving the title, like his recent defense against Rey Mysterio, and Irvin broke down the reasoning for that. She replied by making it clear the fact she is Austrian isn't the reason.

"it's mostly because each Superstar brings a different energy to each title," Irvin replied. "When Ricochet had it, it was more joyful & sing song-y because that better represented his journey to attaining & holding it."

GUNTHER was the man who took the title from Irvin's real-life boyfriend back in June, and since then he has dominated as champion, putting on a memorable rivalry against Sheamus. She explained that he is "a strict & domineering presence," providing a different reign than those before him, which is why her announcing is different.

"His goal as IC Champ is not the same as those before him, & his reign has been forceful & dominant," she tweeted. "If you notice, I always say the title the same way when referring only to the title (insp. by Fink) i.e, at the top of a title match."

Finally, she discussed the difference when she is announcing a wrestler as the champion, "that's when I say it how that Champion makes me feel about it. It's not so much with an accent as with an attitude. Hope that clears it up!"



GUNTHER will next be defending his title against the winner of WWE's World Cup tournament, which does feature the former champion Ricochet, who will be taking on Mustafa Ali in his first-round match, with the "Raw" Superstar replacing Rey Mysterio due to the masked man suffering an injury.