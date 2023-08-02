Hugo Savinovich Assesses Crowd Heat For Dominik Mysterio During WWE Event In Mexico

Longtime pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich recently appeared on "K100" to discuss Dominik Mysterio's current run in WWE. During the discussion, Savinovich praised the second-generation star for the heat he garnered during WWE's recent live event tour in Mexico.

"I was checking the numbers on 'NXT.' I just did a video on that, and since he's been on it, they've topped 700,000, which they've been struggling with 'NXT' for a long time," Savinovich said. "So they've managed to keep it above 700,000, and he's done good and he just killed it in Mexico. He was like Del Rio. He had the real heat. You wanna have a heel that gets that good, solid heat. No cheap heat, just the good one, and I think he managed to do it from Mexico into the 'NXT' world. I think he's growing and he has the potential of becoming a huge star."

Konnan added, "Here's the weirdest part of all, Dominik's only been wrestling for like two years. Imagine that guy in five to eight years. So I'm all in on the Dom train."

Dominik has actually been wrestling for three years after making his official in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. Interestingly enough, Mysterio vs. Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was one of the headlining matches during the Mexico live events that happened in July.

Mysterio recently captured his first singles title when he beat Wes Lee for the "NXT" North American Championship. He has already successfully defended the title three times thus far.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.