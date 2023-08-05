Jake Roberts Recalls Aborted WWF Ultimate Warrior Feud, Bizarre Vignettes

While Jake Roberts had many memorable feuds during his career, one of the more famous that never quite reached its potential was his program with real-life nemesis Ultimate Warrior, which took place during summer 1991. Roberts relived the feud on "The Snake Pit," including some of the vignettes he and Warrior shot, where he gave the behind-the-scenes story of staying up very late to film the famous graveyard vignette.

"I got a call from Vince telling me 'We're going to shoot a f*****g vignette after the show in Hartford,'" Roberts said. "I'm like 'After the show? It's going to be 11 o'clock at night!' B******t, it ain't even going to be 11, it's going to be 3 a.m. We were out in this f*****g graveyard at 3 o'clock in the morning, shooting this s**t. I don't know how the hell they got away with it." Roberts also confirmed that the grave wasn't dug beforehand, and that Warrior did it on the spot.

"He [Warrior] dug it," Roberts said. "He dug it with a backhoe. 3 o'clock in the morning man. I was f*****g dead. Dead and drunk. I was f****d up, I guarantee you." Despite the late night, Roberts enjoyed the experience and believes that vignettes such as the ones he and Warrior did were helpful to their program, and could be a useful tool for talent today. Alas, Roberts is still left thinking about what might've been, as Warrior's departure from WWE ultimately killed the feud before it could begin. "I can only dream of what might've happened," Roberts said.

