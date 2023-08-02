WWE Legend Reportedly Discussed For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

AEW's first UK event is shaping up to be quite the show. Even though no matches have been announced as of this writing, AEW All In has sold over 70,000 tickets to fans looking to attend the show at Wembley Stadium on August 27. With the tickets sold, the event could rank as the seventh-largest wrestling event in history. Despite the lack of match announcements thus far, the rumors are swirling — and one of them pertains to a WWE and ECW legend making an appearance.

According to "Fightful Select", there have been internal discussions about potentially bringing Rob Van Dam into the fold for All In. Specifically, one of the ideas could see "The Whole F'n Show" face the new "FTW World Champion," Jack Perry, who has been trashing the ECW stars of yesteryear lately. It's also been speculated that RVD will be brought in for All Out in Chicago one week later, but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Perry recently captured the FTW Title from Hook and took aim at his father — and ECW alumni — Taz afterward. On the July 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Perry almost came to blows with fellow ECW veteran Jerry Lynn, suggesting that the young upstart heel is out to disrespect stars from the legendary hardcore wrestling company.

Van Dam hasn't wrestled on US TV in almost three years following his IMPACT Wrestling departure. But he remains somewhat active as a wrestler, having competed every year since 1990. He could fit the billing as an opponent for Perry, especially given his standing as an ECW veteran.