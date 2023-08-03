Why Vince Russo Says Proudest WCW Moment Was Worth The Hulk Hogan Lawsuits

Vince Russo, who was a writer for both WWE and WCW, recently spoke about the proudest moment in his pro wrestling career, which was related to a Hall of Famer being crowned world champion in WCW.

In his recent appearance on "Busted Open," Russo discussed the Bash at the Beach controversy. During his interview, he said that Booker T winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship was a proud moment for him.

"My proudest moment in everything I did in the wrestling business — all the companies I worked for — my proudest moment was that moment [when Booker T won the WCW world title]," said Russo.

The former WCW head writer revealed that putting the title on Booker T — who he feels had worked hard in WCW for a decade — was worth it, even though Hulk Hogan filed a defamation lawsuit against Russo following the Bash of the Beach incident.

"It was worth ... it was worth the lawsuit, it was worth the depositions, it was worth everything Hogan put me through," Russo declared. "To give a man [Booker T], who for 14 years clearly had the thumb on him and could not get past it, and I had the opportunity that, 'You know what, no matter what the price is you're going to have to pay, this guy deserves it. You're going do the right thing.'"

Russo added that he "took hell" for Booker T becoming WCW World Heavyweight Champion, but stated without hesitation that he would do it all over again. While Hogan didn't get along with Russo, Booker T credited Russo for playing a critical role in him becoming the world champion. At the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 2000, Booker T won the world title from Jeff Jarrett under controversial circumstances, which was the first of five reigns of the title for him in WCW.