Trish Stratus Responds To WWE Raw Grudge Match With Becky Lynch, Homefield Advantage

This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," it was revealed that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will collide again in two weeks. The grudge match looked as though it would be featured on this weekend's SummerSlam card, but it has now been penciled in for "Raw" at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on August 14. Canadian-born Stratus has responded to the announcement on social media.

Along with an image of her sitting in a car checking her phone, Stratus wrote, "Checking to see if I'm even available on the 14th... And @ScrapDaddyAP, Winnipeg is NOT a home field advantage. I'm from Toronto, you idiot. Hair & Makeup by @muavee."

During this week's episode of "Raw," on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce ordered Stratus to face Lynch there and then. "The Man" earned the right to face the WWE Hall of Famer after defeating Zoey Stark last week.

Moments after the Night of Champions rematch got underway, Stark interfered, which resulted in Lynch picking up the victory via DQ. Stratus and Stark then managed to get the better of Lynch — who has reportedly been dealing with a legitimate injury in recent weeks — during a post-match brawl outside of the ring. Pearce announced the Winnipeg clash during a backstage segment moments later.