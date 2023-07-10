WWE Raw Match Between Becky Lynch And Zoey Stark Reportedly In Jeopardy Due To Injury

After feuding against each other for several months, including duking it out in the women's Money in the Bank match a week and a half ago, Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch were set to collide for the first time on TV on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, plans may have gone array for this first-time singles encounter.

The planned Lynch vs. Stark match no longer appears on "Raw" preview on WWE's website, and the WRKD Wrestling Twitter account reported that the match has been called off for this evening due to Lynch suffering an injury. Fightful Select has corroborated the story to some degree, confirming that Lynch is injured and hadn't been cleared to compete for the match at press time. However, Lynch could still be cleared to compete before "Raw" hits the air tonight, making it possible the match could still take place.

Becky Lynch has suffered an injury and is currently waiting to be cleared. As a result, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark will not be taking place on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/9w0inOk1JL — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) July 10, 2023

It's unclear when Lynch suffered the injury, though she hasn't competed since the Women's Money in the Bank match. The rivalry between Lynch and Stark began upon Stark joining the "Raw" brand at the Night of Champions PLE, where she aligned with Lynch's rival, Trish Stratus, helping Stratus defeat Lynch in the process.