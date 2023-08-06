Matt Hardy Credits QT Marshall For Helping With Ethan Page Storyline In AEW

During a recent fan Q&A edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy was asked if he speaks to AEW President Tony Khan directly about creative pitches or if he has to go through other people first.

"It is very interesting because when this place first started, usually you would speak to Tony," Hardy said. "Especially back in the pandemic era when we were in Jacksonville and everyone was in the same area every single week for the same amount of time. But now they have started filling out the system a little bit and they're making things a little more smoothly where there's Tony here and there's a couple guys underneath him, and they're also putting in a couple guys that are almost writers or guys who keep track of all the angles and the stories on the shows."

Hardy continued, "So it depends, you could go to a guy that's kind of considered 'your guy.' QT [Marshall] has done a lot of work with myself and Ethan Page and Isiah [Kassidy] and Jeff [Hardy], so it would probably be QT or Sonjay [Dutt] is where that would be our starting point [for creative pitches]."

Matt is now back to teaming with his brother Jeff after the latter took a year off to work on his sobriety following his 2022 DUI arrest. While Jeff was away, Matt and Kassidy were involved in an angle where they were dictated by The Firm. Hardy Party was finally able to break free in May before taking control of Page's contract coming out of Double or Nothing.

